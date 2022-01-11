New Ford Ranger could get a V8-powered Raptor R variant, rumours suggest

Melbourne - Those waiting for the new Ford Ranger to go on sale later this year have a lot to look forward to, including new cabin tech and a powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine. But if the latest rumours are anything to go by, there could also be a Mustang-derived Coyote V8 petrol engine in the works for a Raptor R variant that would likely be an Australian-developed special edition.

Aussie website CarsGuide speculates that such a model could be in the works, having spoken to a few executives that have given positive hints in that regard. This vehicle would inherit most of its bits and pieces from the racing-specification Bronco Desert Racer (DR) that’s produced in Canada. Ford Performance motorsport boss Mark Rushbook recently told the Australian publication that “there would be a lot that would transfer” between the Bronco DR and a potential Ranger flagship, given that they share a platform. Furthermore, Ford’s VP of global product development Trevor Worthington reiterated the platform similarities and added this final hint: “25 million people in a country the size of Australia, lots of desert, lots of places to have fun”.