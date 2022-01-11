New Ford Ranger could get a V8-powered Raptor R variant, rumours suggest
Melbourne - Those waiting for the new Ford Ranger to go on sale later this year have a lot to look forward to, including new cabin tech and a powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine.
But if the latest rumours are anything to go by, there could also be a Mustang-derived Coyote V8 petrol engine in the works for a Raptor R variant that would likely be an Australian-developed special edition.
Aussie website CarsGuide speculates that such a model could be in the works, having spoken to a few executives that have given positive hints in that regard. This vehicle would inherit most of its bits and pieces from the racing-specification Bronco Desert Racer (DR) that’s produced in Canada.
Ford Performance motorsport boss Mark Rushbook recently told the Australian publication that “there would be a lot that would transfer” between the Bronco DR and a potential Ranger flagship, given that they share a platform.
Furthermore, Ford’s VP of global product development Trevor Worthington reiterated the platform similarities and added this final hint: “25 million people in a country the size of Australia, lots of desert, lots of places to have fun”.
However, CarsGuide reiterated that the V8-powered Ford Ranger Raptor R has yet to be officially confirmed by Ford.
It’s also worth noting that the Ford Bronco DR is not a road-going vehicle, although customers can purchase it for off-road racing. The vehicle boasts unique body and chassis modifications as well as a 5.0-litre V8 engine with over 300kW on tap.
Ford South Africa has its own innovative racing Ranger bakkie, created in conjunction with Neil Woolridge Motorsport for the SA Cross Country Series. As the first Class T vehicle to compete under the FIA’s new international cross country regulations for turbopetrol engines, the off-road racer is powered by Ford’s 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine. Of course, Ford SA doesn’t need a road-going vehicle to homologate its race car but imagine for a second that it such a product could be created anyway!