New Ford Ranger debuts this morning - watch the live reveal here
Johannesburg - The long-anticipated new Ford Ranger is finally ready to show itself to the world, with the global reveal set to take place at 9am South African time on Wednesday.
You can watch the reveal live in the video embed below and be sure to click here for our comprehensive story and picture gallery.
The new Ford Ranger is set to go on sale in South Africa in 2022 and it will be built for export at the company’s Silverton plant in Gauteng.