New Ford Ranger teased ahead of 2022 launch

PRETORIA - Following many spy pictures and numerous speculation we now get the first official glimpse of the new Ford Ranger being endurance tested in various locations before its launch in 2022. Ford South Africa promises that the new-generation bakkie will be the toughest, most capable and connected Ranger yet.

You can watch disguised prototypes of the new Ford Ranger being put through their paces in the video below: The new Ford Ranger is set to be revealed later this year and although the carmaker hasn’t released any further information at this stage, the engine details have apparently been leaked by international media. According to CarExpert, the 2022 Ford Ranger is set to receive a new 3-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, likely with outputs of around 186kW and 600Nm. Lower down in the range, the current 2-litre single-turbo and twin-turbo engines are expected to carry over, given that they are still very modern, while the 3.2-litre engine looks poised for retirement. A hybrid is said to be on the cards too. Keep in mind, however, that none of this has been officially confirmed by Ford.