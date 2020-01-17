WOLFSBURG - With the reveal of the eighth-generation Golf out the way, Volkswagen is now preparing to unleash the most anticipated version of the upmarket hatchback.
According to Autocar, the new Golf GTI is set to make its grand entrance at the Geneva Motor Show, which opens to the media on March 3.
The UK publication also reports that the new-generation performance hatch will be powered by an updated version of the famed EA888 2-litre turbopetrol motor that powers the current model, and customers can expect more power from all versions.
The ‘base’ Golf GTI will reportedly produce 180kW, which is what the current ‘Performance’ version of the model offers in overseas markets, while a more powerful version of the GTI (possibly called the Clubsport) will be tuned to around 215kW. The latter is expected to boast a 0-100km/h sprint time of under six seconds.
Although it had been widely reported that the new GTI would have ‘mild hybrid’ electrical assistance, Autocar says these plans have been shelved.