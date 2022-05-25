New Honda CR-V shows off its more purposeful look in first teaser images

Tokyo - The Honda CR-V is a solid and surprisingly practical contender in the midsize SUV space but, truth be told, it’s not very exciting to look at. That promises to change with the new-generation model that’s set to be unveiled in the not-too-distant future.

What you see here are the first teaser images of the new 2023 model, and they show sharper and more sculpted lines at the front and back of the vehicle. The rest of the details remain under wraps for now but Honda does speak of a more advanced drivetrain for the hybrid model, which is currently not sold in South Africa. Word on the street is that the current 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine option will carry over with some improvements and a bit more power. The 1.5T mill currently produces 140kW and 240Nm.

This is all that Honda is saying about the new CR-V for now: “Rugged and sophisticated design. Increased versatility. A more advanced hybrid system for a sportier driving experience and more capability. The next generation of Honda’s most popular SUV is on the way. More information on the all-new 2023 CR-V will drop this summer (winter for SA) as Honda continues its “Year of the SUV.” It is assumed that the new CR-V will reach South African shores some time in 2023, but for now the local importer will be sharpening its game with the all-new HR-V which is set to launch in early June.