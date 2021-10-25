New Hyundai Creta teased with Tucson-inspired face

Jakarta - The second-generation Hyundai Creta has not been around for very long, first launched in China in 2019 before hitting other international markets including South Africa in 2020, but the compact SUV is already getting a comprehensive facelift. Hyundai’s Indonesian division has released the first teaser renderings of the updated model, and it has a completely redesigned front end. The current model’s two-tier lighting design has proven controversial, and so Hyundai is replacing it with a neater 'Parametric Dynamics’ design inspired by the latest Tucson SUV.

We also see a more conventional, and somewhat sharper design round back, with wider taillights that flow into the redesigned tailgate. Hyundai has also released a sketch of the cabin, and while the basic design continues unchanged we do see a larger vertical touchscreen infotainment system as well as what looks like a digital instrument cluster. On the tech front the Hyundai Creta is expected to gain some new advanced driver-assistance systems.