New info and renderings released as Volkswagen Amarok gets ‘teased’ yet again

Hannover - The new Volkswagen Amarok has been teased yet again, ahead of its scheduled debut later in 2022, and along with a few new titbits of information, VW’s commercial vehicle division has also released new teaser sketches that show us the back end of its new double cab contender. Set to be based on the upcoming Ford Ranger, the new Volkswagen Amarok will be built right here in South Africa, at Ford’s Silverton plant, and the vehicle’s international launch event will also take place in Mzansi.

VWCV has confirmed that the new double cab will be 10cm longer than its predecessor, bringing the overall length to 5350mm, and it will also be wider than before. This, according to the carmaker, manifests in more legroom for those sitting in the second row. As with the current model, a Euro pallet will fit between the wheel housings. Improved off-road ability is on the cards too, thanks to the new model’s greater ground clearance. But will we see a Raptor equivalent? The Amarok R rumours are certainly flying - more here. VWCV has previously confirmed that the new model will offer V6 turbodiesel power, and this will almost certainly take the form of Ford’s new locally-built unit. Ford-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engines are also no doubt in the pipeline.

Company executives have previously stated that the cabin design of the new Amarok will have a lot of ‘Volkswagen DNA’, and the latest news release claims that the premium character of the interior has been further enhanced. It also looks set to inherit new gadgets and features from the Ford Ranger. “The comfort, operating concept, connectivity and ambience in the completely new interior ensure that the new Amarok raises the benchmark for pick-ups in the global one-tonne B-segment to a whole new level,” VWCV said. Commercial design chief Albert-Johann Kirzinger also promises a distinctive exterior design for the new Volkswagen Amarok.