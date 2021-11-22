New Kia Niro crossover teased with bolder look for 2022

Seoul - The Kia Niro, currently not sold in South Africa, straddles the lines between section of the market between hybrid and fully-electric and the second-generation model is imminent, with Kia set to reveal it in full this coming Thursday. The teaser images released on Monday show a bolder look for the midsize Kia model, which is expected to mimic its predecessor by offering conventional hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric versions.

According to Autocar, this means it will continue with a similar architecture to today’s car, rather than moving over to the more premium E-GMP ‘EV only’ platform that underpins the Tesla-rivalling Kia EV6. Kia says the new Niro’s design takes inspiration from the Habaniro concept of 2019, promising an “adventure ready” aesthetic and two-tone body colouring. The interior of the new Niro has an unconventional asymmetric dash that combines horizontal and diagonal forms to realise ‘Opposites United’ design cues, Kia says, as well as realising practical and eco-friendly construction.