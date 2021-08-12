New Lamborghini Countach teaser shots show retro detailing

Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy - Lamborghini got its fans in a frenzy earlier this week when it announced that it was working on a new Countach for the modern era. However, the initial teaser image of the car under a cover didn’t reveal much, but now three new images of the Lamborghini Countach have been added to the Italian supercar maker’s Instagram page and although they don’t give us the full picture, they do reveal some interesting details.

One of the images shows us part of the front end, where we see sharp angles akin to the original Lamborghini Countach, while the particularly large front splitter adds a modern touch. Lamborghini also released an image of the vehicle’s mid-mounted V12 engine sitting beneath a glass encasing. Although we might have deemed this obvious, this is the first time Lamborghini has officially confirmed 12-cylinder power for its new supercar, although the rest of the details remain unclear at this stage. The evidence points to it being a hybrid, given that Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann referred to the recently revealed Aventador LP 780 Ultimae as the company’s last purely-combustion-engined V12 production model.