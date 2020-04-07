New Land Rover Defender bakkie 'technically possible' but unlikely

Whitley, England - Land Rover’s new Defender seems to have hit the right chord with many enthusiasts thanks to its combination of modern tech and off-road ability. But with bakkies becoming more popular in markets around the world, some fans are asking for a load-lugging variant.

But will Land Rover create a new double cab Defender? It would be an interesting concept, and perhaps one that might hit the sweet spot in a more premium corner of the one-tonne market, where the now-doomed Mercedes-Benz X-Class failed. But at this stage it doesn’t look like Land Rover will take the chance.

Land Rover recently told Autocar that a pick-up version of the new Defender was “technically possible” on the current platform, but that it wasn’t on the radar at the moment. This, according to the publication, is because it could be a distraction from the current models, while getting the pricing right could also prove a challenge, given that the bakkie market is somewhat different to the one where Land Rover is currently pitching its Defender.

Judging by the pricing of the new Defender SUV, which is set to start at R948 000 in South Africa, a double cab version would carry a significant price premium over the current double cabs on the market. A well-equipped Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux 4x4 DC, for instance, costs in the region of R700 000.