New Lidar system could make driverless cars a more affordable reality

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - Velodyne Lidar is hoping to make self-driving cars a more affordable prospect with a cheaper and simpler lidar unit that it hopes to introduce soon

The company said that it’s hoping to introduce the new lidar unit, a key sensor in self-driving cars, with a target price point of less than $500 (R7700) and no moving parts.

Velodyne is one of several companies vying to supply car companies with lidar, a sensor that generates a three-dimensional map of the road ahead. Velodyne was an early entrant into the market, and its units have powered research operations for many carmakers.

Some of those early research units were bulky, contained many moving parts and cost well above $10 000 (R154 000). For mass production in passenger vehicles, carmakers and their major suppliers seek units that are sleek enough to fit into attractive car designs and cost well below $1000.

The autonomous vehicle technology company said the Velarray H800 will have a target price of less than $500. In an interview with Reuters, Velodyne Chief Executive Anand Gopalan said the company is working with contract manufacturing partner Fabrinet to assemble test devices and that mass production will happen at a Fabrinet factory in Thailand.