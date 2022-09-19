New Mercedes-AMG C63 teased ahead of Wednesday debut, 500kW output rumoured

Stuttgart - More than one Mercedes executive has made it clear that the company’s V8 engine will stick around for at least another decade (read more here) but you won’t find it under the bonnet of smaller products like the Mercedes-AMG C63. Mercedes-AMG has released a teaser image of its new C63, but we won’t have to wait long to see it in the light of day as the company has confirmed that the new performance sedan will be fully unveiled on Wednesday, September 21, at 4pm South African time.

Mercedes has yet to reveal specifics like power outputs, but the carmaker has previously confirmed that it will ditch the current model’s V8 in favour of a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. And while we’re all going to miss that grumbly eight-cylinder, customers can at least look forward to a more powerful package. Word on the street has it that the new Mercedes-AMG C63 could offer a system output of up to 500kW. According to Autocar, the vehicle will be powered by a modified version of the four-cylinder unit fitted to the current A45 AMG. The engine alone will be good for around 350kW, but with a 150kW electric motor strapped to the back axle, the vehicle could offer a system output in the region of 500kW and 750Nm in overboost mode. This will make the new C63 significantly more powerful than its rivals, with the BMW M4 Competition currently offering 375kW and the Audi RS4 Avant being good for just 331kW.

The new Mercedes is also expected to offer fully-variable all-wheel drive, while its lighter front-mounted engine should lead to a more optimal weight balance for the performance saloon. According to Drive, the plug-in hybrid powertrain will allow the vehicle to be driven on electric power only for around 20km. Yes, they could have fitted a bigger battery, but that would have made the vehicle heavy. Its smaller brother, the Mercedes-AMG C43, was revealed earlier this year, sporting a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre powerplant that produces 300kW and 500Nm. The vehicle also features an F1-style electrically-operated turbocharger.

