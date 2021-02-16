New Mercedes C-Class teased ahead of February 23 debut

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

STUTTGART - Mercedes-Benz is set to pull the covers off the fifth-generation C-Class on February 23, and this is a significant car for South Africa as the vehicle will be built right here in East London for both local consumption and export. The German carmaker has released two teaser pics of its new compact sedan ahead of next week’s reveal, showing us the sleek silhouette of the sedan and wagon versions as well as the shapelier headlights and grille design. “With the new C-Class, Mercedes-Benz is setting off into a more efficient and even more digital world, creating an all-round future-proof comfort zone - a refuge that combines apparent opposites, such as sportiness and comfort with efficiency, emotion, and intelligence, thus defining modern luxury,” Mercedes said. The carmaker added that the new model generation will be its first non-EQ badged series to be electrified throughout. To that end, it is expected that base models will feature mild-hybrid technology, while plug-in hybrids will be the norm at the upper end of the range. As reported last week, it is expected that the V6 and V8 petrol engines will fall away, with all models featuring just four cylinders.

The new W206 @MercedesBenzUK C-Class is shaping up to be a visually appealing and refined saloon, if our ride-along in a pre-production prototype is any indication https://t.co/atv0xwmJoT pic.twitter.com/ZS1lR6kSHl — Autocar (@autocar) February 10, 2021

This includes the AMG variants, according to Car and Driver magazine, with these performance models also boosted by electric power, and less cylinders won’t mean less power as the C63 is expected to offer more than 373kW.

At the bottom end of the range, the entry four-cylinder C180 is set for a slight power boost, from 115kW to 125kW, Auto Express reports, while the C200 and C300 variants will retain their current outputs of 150kW and 190kW.

As for the plug-in hybrid models, the C300e (petrol) and C300de will have their battery capacities almost doubled to 25kWh, according to Autocar, and this should allow an electric only range just under 100km.

Even though it's a prototype, Mercedes took the new C-Class to its top speed. https://t.co/aZKEZAalA7 — Motor1 (@Motor1com) February 11, 2021

Furthermore, the new C-Class will also be 65mm longer than its predecessor, Autocar reports, and not only will it be more spacious, but buyers can expect a more digitised cabin that resembles a downsized version of the new digital layout seen in the new S-Class.

The latest-generation MBUX system also reportedly includes an augmented reality display.

Like the current model, the new-generation C-Class will be built at the company’s East London plant for both local consumption and export.

This forms part of a R10 billion investment that was announced back in 2018, which will also see the construction of new body and paint shops as well as an upgraded assembly shop.

IOL Motoring