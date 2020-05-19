New Mercedes E-Class Coupe and BMW 5 Series to debut on May 27

Stuttgart/Munich - German arch-rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz will be competing for attention next Wednesday, May 27, with both set to (virtually) pull the covers off new mid-sized models.

BMW is set to reveal its facelifted 5 Series sedan and 6 Series Gran Turismo, while Mercedes-Benz will introduce us to the facelifted E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models, remembering of course that the new sedan has already been showcased.

Mercedes-Benz is not saying much about its new 2021 two-door E-Class models, but it goes without saying that the vehicles will follow the script of the four-door equivalents, with new front and rear styling as well as various mechanical changes and updated interior tech.

To that end, the E-Class models will see the adoption of Merc’s MBUX infotainment system, including the optional Interior Assistant that allows various functions to be controlled via movement recognition.

Assuming the engine range mirrors the sedan’s, we’ll see brand new pair of turbopetrol engines in the two-door models, these being a 2-litre unit with 200kW and a 3-litre straight-six that’s good for 270kW, both featuring EQ Boost mild hybrid technology. The latter unit is a milder version of the engine that already powers the Mercedes-AMG E53 models, which carry over from the previous range.