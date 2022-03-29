New Mercedes T-Class teased, will be a fancier alternative to the VW Caddy

Stuttgart - The first-ever Mercedes-Benz T-Class is set to be revealed on April 26, the carmaker has confirmed, and this new teaser image gives us our closest look yet at the new compact people mover. It’ set to be pitched as a more luxurious alternative to other compact vans like the Volkswagen Caddy and Ford Tourneo Connect.

But like the ill-fated X-Class bakkie, the T-Class is not a Mercedes beneath the skin. Essentially a more luxurious version of the Mercedes Citan commercial van that was revealed last year, the T-Class will be based on the Renault Kangoo through the German carmaker’s ties with the Renault Nissan Alliance. “With this completely new model, the brand with the three-pointed star will be offering a premium small van for active lifestyles,” Mercedes said. “The T‑Class combines a sporty and emotional design with a spacious and variable interior, practical sliding doors and the comfort, connectivity, high-quality appeal and safety typical of Mercedes.

“The youngest member of the Mercedes‑Benz family thereby brings a broad range of design and comfort highlights to the private small van segment,” the carmaker added. Mercedes didn’t reveal any other information on the T-Class, but it is expected to mirror the Citan in offering a choice between 1.3-litre turbopetrol and 1.5-litre turbodiesel engines. Of course, there will also be a fully-electric version called the EQT, which the company has already previewed in concept form.

