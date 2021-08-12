New Mercedes tech will warn you about potholes ahead

STUTTGART - Many drivers will know that sinking sensation that comes when hitting an unseen pothole, the size of it often corresponding with the newness of the tyres, but there could be a solution on the horizon. In select markets such as Germany, Mercedes-Benz drivers will soon be able to receive audible warnings as they approach potholes and speed bumps.

This forms part of new car-to-X functions that are being rolled out. For now, only the new C-Class, S-Class and EQS models have the technology to detect potholes and speed bumps, although it will be rolled out to other new models in the future. However, all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars built from 2016 onwards will be able to receive the warnings, provided that the owner has activated the online-based Car-toX Communication service. However, these drivers will have to settle for a voice warning that says “Traffic event ahead”, whereas owners of the new C-Class, S-Class and EQS models will hear “Look out, pothole!” or “Attention Speed bump”.