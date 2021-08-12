MotoringIndustry News
The new C-Class, S-Class and EQS will be able to warn other Mercedes drivers about potholes and speed bumps.
The new C-Class, S-Class and EQS will be able to warn other Mercedes drivers about potholes and speed bumps.

New Mercedes tech will warn you about potholes ahead

By Jason Woosey Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

STUTTGART - Many drivers will know that sinking sensation that comes when hitting an unseen pothole, the size of it often corresponding with the newness of the tyres, but there could be a solution on the horizon. In select markets such as Germany, Mercedes-Benz drivers will soon be able to receive audible warnings as they approach potholes and speed bumps.

This forms part of new car-to-X functions that are being rolled out. For now, only the new C-Class, S-Class and EQS models have the technology to detect potholes and speed bumps, although it will be rolled out to other new models in the future. However, all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars built from 2016 onwards will be able to receive the warnings, provided that the owner has activated the online-based Car-toX Communication service. However, these drivers will have to settle for a voice warning that says “Traffic event ahead”, whereas owners of the new C-Class, S-Class and EQS models will hear “Look out, pothole!” or “Attention Speed bump”.

Of course, one car will need to hit each pothole before it becomes registered on the cloud-based system. A signal is sent when a certain threshold value is reached during sudden suspension compression and rebound, and the system can also distinguish speed bumps through another algorithm.

There is no word on when the Car-to-X communication system will be offered in South Africa, however, given the proliferation of potholes and speed bumps on our roads, owners might soon tire of the audible warnings.

ALSO READ: SA pricing - New Mercedes C-Class comes at a premium over rivals

MORE ON THIS

Mercedes

Share this article: