New Mercedes V-Class Special Edition is the company’s most exclusive van yet

Gauteng - The new Mercedes-Benz V300d Special Edition, which is set to hit the streets in June, is unique to South Africa. Available in limited numbers, and priced at R2 190 000, the new edition comes at a premium of around R150 000 over the Exclusive model, and comes with unique design items and specification features.

Built to stand out, the V300d Special Edition is available in three colours, including a new Sodalite Blue Metallic hue that is unique to this model. The edition is also set apart by black trimmings around the vehicle and an aerodynamic AMG roof box that provides additional storage space. The V-Class Special Edition seats up to six occupants, who get to enjoy a lavish range of equipment, from full leather seating, to a 3.2-litre refrigerated compartment and temperature-controlled cup holders, to name just a few of its features.

The electronics are even more impressive, with the edition featuring a 640W Burmester surround sound system with 15 speakers, including a bass reflex speaker. Also part of the deal is a “state of the art” voice control system. The Mercedes V-Class also packs a long list of safety and driver assist features, including Active Distance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Pre-Safe Technology, Attention Assist and Active Brake Assist. Power comes from the range-topping four-cylinder OM 654 turbodiesel unit that offers 174kW and 500Nm. It’s paired with a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission with nine close-ratio speeds.