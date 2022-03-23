New Mini 3-door teased as first member of fifth-generation family

Munich - There’s a new generation of Mini models coming and the British brand is currently putting the final touches on the redesigned model range. As the fifth-generation Mini family, or fourth-generation of the modern post-Millennial Minis, the new range will launch with electric power from the outset, although internal combustion engines will still be offered.

What you see here are the first official images of a disguised three-door electric prototype model which has been undergoing final cold weather testing in the Arctic Circle. Its exterior design looks largely evolutionary, as the last three have been, but the wheelbase does appear to have grown, which will procure more interior space. As for those oversized rings around the headlights, they’re likely just part of the disguise or at least that’s what we hope. As per tradition the Mini 3-door will be the first model out the starting blocks, and Mini says it is also planning a new SUV to succeed the current Countryman. A five-door hatchback is likely too, although unconfirmed at this stage.

“Mini is on a path of growth and heading towards a fully electric future. Our iconic Mini 3-door, maximises the experience for our customers through its electrified go-kart feeling combined with digitalised touchpoints - and a clear focus on sustainability with a minimal environmental footprint." said Mini brand head Stefanie Wurst. Mini says the current winter tests in Arjeplog are helping to ensure inspiring driving characteristics for the new 3-door model. “With every lap it completes on packed snow and ice, the test engineers can precisely tune the spontaneous power development of the electric motor, the control systems for optimising traction, the cornering behaviour, the suspension and damping characteristics as well as the character of the steering and braking system,” Mini said.

