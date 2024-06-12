New Mini 5 Door hatch revealed with multi-colour roof, swanky cabin

Mini has been hard at work renewing its line-up in the past year, with the new-generation Countryman and three-door hatch models as well as the first ever Aceman compact SUV all making their debuts. Now the BMW-owned British brand has pulled the covers off its latest five-door hatch model.

Unlike the redesigned three-door electric Mini that’s built on a new Chinese-derived platform, the latest-generation five-door joins the recently refreshed three-door combustion version on an updated version of Mini’s existing architecture. With that mouthful out the way, let’s size it up. Measuring 4,036mm in length and with a width of 1,744mm, the new five-door boasts similar dimensions to the outgoing model, making it a cool 172mm longer than the three-door model. The boot holds 275 litres when all seats are in place. Interestingly there is no mention of an electric version as yet, and initially the Mini 5 Door will be available in two petrol-powered flavours.

The 115kW Cooper C is powered by the familiar 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol motor, while the fizzier Cooper S has a 2.0-litre four-pot with 150kW on command. While the exterior design is an evolution of the current design, it does adopt Mini’s new style of taillight and the carmaker has added a multi-tone roof colour option to the existing mix of three contrasting hues for the uppermost panel. Buyers can further personalise their Mini through four exterior trims, namely: Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW. The latter does not come with engine upgrades - think of it as Mini’s equivalent of Volkswagen’s R-Line.

The interior combines retro with modern tech savvy. Picture: Supplied. As per the latest batch of Mini models, the cabin combines retro with high-tech through a minimalist dashboard design that’s interrupted by a circular OLED central infotainment system. The latest Mini Operating System 9 provides the computing power, which includes the new Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant that allows occupants to execute numerous functions by voice after saying “Hey Mini”. Occupants can select between seven “Mini Experience Modes” that transform the OLED display and parts of the dashboard into “matching worlds of colour and pattern”.