New Mitsubishi Triton teased ahead of 2023 reveal, and it’s getting an EV version

Tokyo - Mitsubishi plans to go all-electric by the year 2035, but it’s not giving up on its traditional internal combustion models just yet. The Japanese carmaker presented its Mid-term Business Plan on Friday, which also included a teaser image of its next-generation Triton, which is set to be revealed later this year.

While the teaser doesn’t reveal much as the vehicle remains hidden beneath a cover, it does give us a glimpse of its new split-level lighting system upfront, which will accompany a new interpretation of the company’s Dynamic Shield grille. The presentation also included a teaser of an upcoming electric bakkie, which is likely to be a close relative of the new ICE Triton model, although no further details have been furnished at this point. According to WhichCar, the next-generation Mitsubishi Triton will be longer and wider than the current model, and design-wise it’ll boast a squarer body and other styling cues inspired by the latest Outlander.

The newcomer is also expected to form the basis of the next-generation Nissan Navara, as the company is strengthening its alliance with Nissan and Renault in order to cut development costs. The new-generation Triton is one of 12 new vehicles that Mitsubishi plans to launch in the next 12 years, and seven of these will be battery electric or hybrid vehicles. The ICE models include a new PPV, which is evidently the next Pajero Sport, as well as an MPV and a production version of the XFC Concept, which will serve as an entry-level SUV. The latter is also reportedly under consideration for South Africa.

On the new energy vehicle front, the company is promising a new two-row SUV that will be offered in fully-electric and hybrid formats, as well as hybrid versions of the XPander and its other upcoming MPV. Africa is also very much a part of Mitsubishi’s aforementioned product plan. “These plentiful products will also be rolled out in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, and by expanding our segment coverage, we shall increase the options available to customers in the relevant areas to improve customer satisfaction even further,” Mitsubishi said.