Montigny le Bretonneux, France - Nissan has released a teaser image of its second-generation Juke compact SUV, while also announcing that the full reveal will take place on September 3. While the darkened partial front shot doesn’t reveal much, it is enough to show us that the new Juke’s front-end will be just as radical as the current model’s design. Most importantly, it retains the somewhat polarising two-tier headlight arrangement featuring lower round headlights, which now get a propellor-like element.

As the large chunk of chrome on the left of the picture implies, the new Juke will also get a bigger and bolder grille resembling that on the latest X-Trail and Qashqai models.

According to Auto Express , the new Juke will be built on Renault-Nissan’s CMF-B platform that also underpins the new Clio and Captur .

It should thus inherit the latest turbopetrol engine range, including the new 74kW/160Nm 1-litre three-cylinder and the 1.3-litre four-pot turbopetrol,which in the Captur is offered in 96kW/240Nm and 114kW/270Nm guises. A 1.6-litre normally aspirated petrol-electric plug-in hybrid and the trusty old 1.5 dCi turbodiesel are also strong candidates for the engine line-up.

If the new Captur is anything to go by then the Juke should also get a larger and roomier cabin finished in higher-quality materials, and of course the latest in connectivity and a wide range of driver-assistance systems, which could include 'Level 2' semi-autonomous driving capability.

Watch this space for all the official information when the new Juke gets revealed to the world on September 3.

IOL Motoring



