New Nissan X-Trail uncovered in leaked patent drawings
Nissan is in the process of renewing its entire SUV lineup, and following last year’s reveal of the second-generation Juke, the next in line for a redesign is the X-Trail.
The new X-Trail is set to be revealed later this year, but we now have a very good idea of how it will look, assuming that these patent drawings are the real deal. As first spotted by Motor1, the drawings were allegedly leaked from Brazil’s economic ministry while awaiting copyright approval.
While the design seems to be a logical evolution of today’s X-Trail, it does take a bolder approach at the front end, with a two-tier lighting system inspired by the latest Juke.
The sketches also seem to correlate with previous spy shots, which reveal the large grille and headlight design as well as parts of the more digitised cabin.
Inside, the X-Trail sports a larger and more prominently positioned central touchscreen as well as digital instrumentation.
2021 Nissan Rogue Spy Shots Reveal Juke-Like Face, Display-Rich Interior | Carscoops #carscoops https://t.co/UNQJvzvQvm— Carscoops (@Carscoop) October 16, 2019
Not much else is known about the upcoming X-Trail, but Automotive News Europe previously reported that it would continue to use the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF platform, and that some versions would adopt a plug-in-hybrid drivetrain derived from new alliance partner Mitsubishi’s next-generation Outlander.
The engine line-up remains unconfirmed, but the updated version of Nissan’s 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which now produces 140kW, is likely to be the mainstay of the range. The company’s new 185kW 2-litre turbopetrol will also no doubt be on many a customer’s wish list.
The new X-Trail will be joined by a redesigned Qashqai that’s inspired by the IMQ Concept, which implies it will have a more daring and coupe-like appearance in a bit to set it apart further from the technically similar X-Trail.