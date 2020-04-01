New Nissan X-Trail uncovered in leaked patent drawings

Nissan is in the process of renewing its entire SUV lineup, and following last year’s reveal of the second-generation Juke, the next in line for a redesign is the X-Trail.

The new X-Trail is set to be revealed later this year, but we now have a very good idea of how it will look, assuming that these patent drawings are the real deal. As first spotted by Motor1 , the drawings were allegedly leaked from Brazil’s economic ministry while awaiting copyright approval.

While the design seems to be a logical evolution of today’s X-Trail, it does take a bolder approach at the front end, with a two-tier lighting system inspired by the latest Juke .

The sketches also seem to correlate with previous spy shots, which reveal the large grille and headlight design as well as parts of the more digitised cabin.

Inside, the X-Trail sports a larger and more prominently positioned central touchscreen as well as digital instrumentation.