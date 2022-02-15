New Renault Clio is here: SA pricing and specs

Johannesburg - The new Renault Clio is being launched in South Africa this week and while the fifth-generation model doesn’t look radically different on the outside, it is totally new beneath the skin as it now sits on the updated CMF-B platform. The new Renault Clio comes in three flavours with the Life trim grade kicking things off at R309 900. The mid-range Zen comes in at R324 900, while the flagship Intens is yours for R349 900, or R364 900 if you want the option pack.

All models are powered by the new-generation 1.0-litre direct injection turbopetrol engine, which produces 74kW and 160Nm. Curiously though, at a time when many motorists are going the auto route, the only gearbox option at launch is a five-speed manual unit. In terms of standard spec, the entry-level Life model ships with 16-inch steel wheels with Flex caps designed to look like alloys, as well as LED headlights and taillights. Cabin features include cruise control, electric mirrors, front electric windows, multi-function steering wheel and a Easy Link 7.0-inch infotainment system with six speaker and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay connectivity. Safety kit comes in the form of four airbags, Emergency Brake Assist and ESC stability control. Over and above all that, the Zen model grade adds satnav, height-adjustable driver’s seat, Comfort seats with reinforced side support, synthetic stitched leather steering wheel trim as well as black and anthracite 3D Mountain upholstery.

The Intens adds 16-inch alloy wheels, exterior chrome pack, Black Mosiac interior decor, ambient interior lighting, electric handbrake, rear electric windows, wireless phone charging, high-beam assist, Lane Departure Warning and a centre console with storage and armrest. Find a little extra change for the Option Pack and you also get an upgraded 9.3-inch infotainment system, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera and 17-inch Viva Stella diamond cut alloy wheels. All models are sold with a five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and two-year/30 000km service plan.

Renault Clio pricing (February 2022) 1.0T Life - R309 900 1.0T Zen - R324 900