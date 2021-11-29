New rendering shows us how the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor could look

With the new Ford Ranger having been revealed to the world last week, the next obvious question is: when will the Raptor version arrive? Thankfully it appears that the high-speed off-road variant is not too far off, with Motor1 recently reporting that the new Ford Ranger Raptor is set to be unveiled in February 2022, although it will likely only reach our market after 2023. We now also have a better idea of how it might look, thanks to these unofficial renderings posted by DDesign AG on Behance.net. Click here to see more of their renderings.

As you’d expect there’s a bold new grille with FORD block lettering and honeycomb trim, as well as a more protrusive front bumper with large air inlets and a sizeable skid plate. At the back we see darkened taillights and a black panel stretching across the tailgate and incorporating FORD block letters once again. Picture: DDesign AG via Behance.net. If the current model is anything to go by you can also expect flared fenders on the new Ford Ranger Raptor. ALSO READ: New Ford Ranger revealed with V6 diesel

As for engine options, it’s more likely than not that the next-gen Raptor will be offered with the new twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that’s been announced for the new Ranger. There’s no official word yet on how powerful it is, but we do know that it’s an adaptation of the motor found in the Ford F-150, which produces 186kW and 600Nm. It is very likely that the new Raptor will also be offered with the current 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine as an option. This engine will not only have a cost advantage over the V6, but its lightness and lower centre of gravity will also provide a handling advantage. Markets such as the US, on the other hand, are likely to receive a twin-turbo V6 petrol motor.