New SA-built Ford Ranger sets sail for over 100 export markets

Durban - Like its predecessor, the new Ford Ranger is one of South Africa’s export heroes, with around two thirds of local production setting sail for markets all around the globe. Ford South Africa recently kicked off its export programme for the new-generation model, which will be shipped to over 100 global markets. Europe is currently the bakkie’s biggest export market, and this has proven to be a big success story for Ford as the Ranger is the best selling bakkie in that region.

Production of the new Ford Ranger for local consumption as well as export comes as a result of a R15.8 billion investment in modernising the local facility in Silverton, east of Pretoria. “Having modernised the local production and increased the installed capacity to a record 200 000 units per year, we remain committed to delivering quality Next-Gen Rangers from our Silverton Assembly Plant and Struandale Engine Plant,” said Ockert Berry, VP of Operations at Ford SA. Ford says its two-port strategy, which includes Durban as well as Gqeberha, is instrumental in achieving its higher export ambitions, and the Eastern Cape route is set to play a more instrumental role as soon as a more efficient and reliable rail corridor is set up for that route.

“We are excited about the huge export potential and continue to work with authorities to address bottlenecks such as high level of congestion at Durban’s roll-on roll-off (RORO) vehicle terminal, as well as lack of rail infrastructure for Ford to direct most of its export as well as import through Gqeberha,” Berry added. The new Ford Ranger went on sale in South Africa in December, and is available with a V6 diesel engine for the first time as well as numerous high-tech features in the range-topping variants. The double cab range is priced between R486 000 and R953 500, while the Single Cab range, which was introduced alongside the new Supercab in January, is priced from R464 200.

