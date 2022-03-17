New service price calculator for the Ford Ranger allows customers to compare quotes

Silverton - Ford South Africa has announced a new Online Service Price Calculator for its Ranger customers. The new initiative generates a quotation for a vehicle’s next scheduled service ahead of time, and also allows customers to compare quotes between different Ford dealerships, while allowing them to budget accordingly.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ford’s Customer Service Division believes this new tool will play an important role in modernising the customer experience while also giving customers complete price transparency. Although the online calculator is currently only available for Ranger customers, it will soon roll out to other model ranges, Ford says. Clients can also choose whether they want to use Ford genuine parts or, where available, the more affordable Motorcraft parts which are also engineered to OE specifications.

Further to that, owners can also book their service online and download a copy of their vehicle’s service schedule. Click here to access the online calculator. “This innovative technology makes it easier for customers to make informed decisions about servicing their vehicle, especially under the new automotive aftermarket guidelines - also known as Right to Repair,” Ford says.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Customers now have all the information they need at their fingertips, and at their own convenience.” Ford Customer Services Department Retail Manager Harm Kruyshaar said the company was committed to modernising its systems within the service sector, particularly when it leads to simplified solutions. “We are confident that by giving our customers more control and transparency they will continue to service their vehicles at Ford dealerships,” Kruyshaar said.