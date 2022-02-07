New Spirit of Ecstasy: Rolls Royce mascot gets aerodynamic redesign

Goodwood, England - Exactly 111 years after the original Spirit of Ecstasy was conceived, Rolls Royce has given its famous bonnet ornament a complete redesign. The new Spirit of Ecstasy figurine was created to usher in the prestigious British brand’s electric future in which all models are set to become battery-powered by the end of the decade.

Not only is the new emblem more aerodynamic, but Rolls Royce says that its lower and more dynamic stance brings it much closer to the drawings made by its original creator in the early years of the 20th century. Following 830 combined hours of design modelling and wind tunnel testing, Rolls Royce says the new mascot contributes to a drag coefficient (cd) of just 0.26 in early prototypes. The new Spirit of Ecstasy is 17.28mm lower than before and the female figurine’s robes, often mistaken for wings, have been subtly reshaped to make them more aerodynamic and realistic. Previously, she has stood with her feet together, legs straight and tilting at the waist. Now, she is a true goddess of speed, braced for the wind, one leg forward, body tucked low, her eyes focused eagerly ahead.