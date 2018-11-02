Coventry, England - Jaguar Land Rover is planning to make car sickness a thing of the past with vehicles that can tell if passengers are likely to feel unwell. According to the luxury car giant, the self-driving Range Rovers and Jaguars of the future will be able to adjust the car’s settings to prevent nausea.

This could be achieved by moderating the driving style – for example, by taking corners more smoothly or by turning on the voice commands on the sat nav to warn passengers if it is about to turn left or right. Cabin settings would also be adjusted.

The British carmaker says motion sickness affects more than 70 percent of people globally and that its pioneering motion technology will be able to reduce car sickness by 60 percent.

The brains behind this is Jaguar Land Rover veteran engineer Spencer Salter. He has helped create an algorithm that generates a ‘wellness score’ for passengers using biometric sensors to record physiological signals that indicate they are getting sick.

In future self-driving cars, passengers would use the sensors once to record their personal score. The firm has already collected 24 000km of motion sickness data from passengers in this way.

It said this data will be fed into a car so it can adjust the driving and cabin settings plus seating positions to help stop a passenger from becoming nauseous.

Those who took part in the tests carried out tasks – such as checking emails – which can make some people feel unwell during a car journey.

Mr Salter said little has been known about the causes of car sickness and how to mitigate them.

He added: "As we move towards an autonomous future where occupants will have more time to either work, read or relax on longer journeys, it’s important we develop vehicles that can adapt to reduce the effects of motion sickness in a way that’s tailored to each passenger."

