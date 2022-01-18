New Volkswagen Amarok global launch to take place in South Africa

Johannesburg - It’s already common knowledge that the second-generation Volkswagen Amarok will be based on the new Ford Ranger and built in the latter’s factory right here in South Africa. But now VWSA has confirmed that the new double cab’s global debut will also take place here. “2022 will be a monumental year for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which will see the launch of the best-selling new Caddy range as well as the new Amarok. The Amarok’s world premiere and global media launch will both take place in South Africa later this year,” VWSA confirmed in a statement.

The new Volkswagen Amarok is one of many new products that the German carmaker plans to launch in South Africa this year. These include the facelifted Polo (due in February), the updated T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace, all-new Polo sedan as well as the Golf R and Tiguan R performance models. Volkswagen and Audi dominated the South African passenger car market in 2021 with a combined market share of 22%, but the company trails far behind its nearest competitor Toyota in the commercial vehicle market. For instance, in the final quarter of 2021 the Volkswagen Amarok was the country’s 11th best selling bakkie range, with a monthly average of just 142 units. VWSA will surely be aiming to improve on these numbers with the new Amarok that’s due at the end of the year.