New Volkswagen Amarok teaser confirms V6 TDI power

Johannesburg - Volkswagen has issued yet another teaser of its new Amarok, and now we have confirmation that it will be revealed to the world around midyear. As expected the company has also confirmed that the new Volkswagen Amarok will once again be available with V6 TDI power. As the new Ama-Trok will be based on the next-gen Ford Ranger, and built right here in South Africa, it’s practically a given that it will use Ford’s engines. This means the current VW-developed 3.0-litre TDI, which produces 190kW and 580Nm, will be replaced by the new SA-built Ford V6 turbodiesel. Ford hasn’t announced any outputs as yet, but the US market F-150 engine that it’s said to be derived from produces 186kW and 600Nm, so it should be in that ballpark.

The new Volkswagen Amarok will also inevitably be available with a 2-litre diesel and for certain markets a petrol option is also on the cards. “In terms of drive system we are continuing to use highly efficient TDI diesel engines for the new Amarok”, said VWCV marketing head Lars Menge “And there will be a powerful V6 TDI available in the future too, plus further power units specific in each case to the market. In other words, depending on the market the Amarok will be moving forward efficiently and powerfully as a diesel or petrol vehicle.” Furthermore, VW says the newcomer will offer “considerably more” driver assist systems than the current model including innovations that have not been seen before in this segment. This likely includes the innovative new cargo management systems that we see in the new Ranger.