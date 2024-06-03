New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport debuts at Nurburgring 24

Last week Volkswagen announced that the production-ready version of the new Golf GTI Clubsport would debut at the Nurburgring 24.

Now the model has been shown to the assembled fans and to the world. But here’s some sad news. We already asked VWSA and it seems there are no plans at the moment to bring Golf Clubsport to South Africa.

The latest apex Golf GTI Clubsport has a completely redesigned front end. This is evident in the lower part of the front bumper. The standard LED Plus headlights have been revamped. In addition, the Volkswagen logo at the front is now illuminated.

Other changes include a larger roof spoiler at the rear. This is a functional item that increases downforce. The 19-inch alloys are of a new design. VW says that the five semi-circles evoke the wheel that was introduced for the fifth-generation Golf GTI, but we can’t help but think of the famous Alfa Romeo ‘teledial’ alloys.