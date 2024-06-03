New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport debuts at Nurburgring 24

By: Double Apex
Last week Volkswagen announced that the production-ready version of the new Golf GTI Clubsport would debut at the Nurburgring 24.
Now the model has been shown to the assembled fans and to the world. But here’s some sad news. We already asked VWSA and it seems there are no plans at the moment to bring Golf Clubsport to South Africa.
The latest apex Golf GTI Clubsport has a completely redesigned front end. This is evident in the lower part of the front bumper. The standard LED Plus headlights have been revamped. In addition, the Volkswagen logo at the front is now illuminated.
Other changes include a larger roof spoiler at the rear. This is a functional item that increases downforce. The 19-inch alloys are of a new design. VW says that the five semi-circles evoke the wheel that was introduced for the fifth-generation Golf GTI, but we can’t help but think of the famous Alfa Romeo ‘teledial’ alloys.
More Power
VW’s press release earlier this week claimed: Volkswagen will unveil the Golf GTI Clubsport, the most powerful Golf with front-wheel drive, in front of thousands of visitors. This was somewhat misleading. That, or the person who wrote the press release didn’t quite do enough homework. At any rate, the new Golf GTI Clubsport has peak power of 221kW, that’s a shade less than the 228 kW of the Clubsport S, which remains the most GTI road car to leave the factory.
The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine (code: EA888 LK3 evo4) delivers 400Nm of torque to the front wheels. An electronically controlled front differential lock is responsible for putting power to the ground.
VW says the new Golf GTI Clubsport can charge from rest to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h, however, this can be lifted to 267km/h with the optional ‘race’ package.
* This article originally appeared on Double Apex and is used with their permission.
