Next-gen Toyota Hilux could include a Raptor rival with a V6 diesel - report

It’s long been rumoured that Toyota is working on a blue-blooded GR Hilux that will serve as a proper rival to the Ford Ranger Raptor.

According to the latest rumours and rumblings, it looks like that is going to happen, although only in the next generation, according to Carsguide.

The Australian publication also says that the most likely power source for the new GR Hilux will be a brand new 3.3-litre V6 turbodiesel engine that’s also destined for the next-generation Land Cruiser 300 SUV. Its outputs have yet to be confirmed, but Carsguide believes it will offer more than 200kW and 650Nm.

This would certainly give it an edge over the current Ford Ranger Raptor, but with the new-generation Hilux and its GR performance variant only likely to see light of day in 2023 or later, there will most certainly be a new Raptor by that time, and according to previous reports, the new Ford will in fact boast V6 diesel power.

This, however, will certainly make for an interesting rivalry.