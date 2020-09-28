Next-gen Toyota Hilux could include a Raptor rival with a V6 diesel - report
It’s long been rumoured that Toyota is working on a blue-blooded GR Hilux that will serve as a proper rival to the Ford Ranger Raptor.
According to the latest rumours and rumblings, it looks like that is going to happen, although only in the next generation, according to Carsguide.
The Australian publication also says that the most likely power source for the new GR Hilux will be a brand new 3.3-litre V6 turbodiesel engine that’s also destined for the next-generation Land Cruiser 300 SUV. Its outputs have yet to be confirmed, but Carsguide believes it will offer more than 200kW and 650Nm.
This would certainly give it an edge over the current Ford Ranger Raptor, but with the new-generation Hilux and its GR performance variant only likely to see light of day in 2023 or later, there will most certainly be a new Raptor by that time, and according to previous reports, the new Ford will in fact boast V6 diesel power.
This, however, will certainly make for an interesting rivalry.
According to Carsguide, Toyota has openly spoken about its desire to build a real Raptor rival, and back in 2018 the company told the Aussie website that it was looking for a “big diesel” to power this new performance model. The upcoming 3.3-litre V6 is now looking like the most obvious candidate for that job.
While an all-new Hilux, which will surely be built in South Africa for export once again, is still some way off, a facelifted version of the current model is expected to launch soon. This updated bakkie will feature a more powerful version of Toyota’s 2.8-litre turbodiesel, with outputs of 150kW and 500Nm, up from today’s 130kW/450Nm.
Cabin infotainment has been improved too, with a new 20.3cm touchscreen system with enhanced voice control as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.