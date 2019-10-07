OXFORD, ENGLAND - With each generation of modern Mini having grown in size, we’re already at that point where the Mini is not really a true mini anymore, but that could change in the next generation, according to a new report.
Bernd Körber, who heads up the Mini brand, recently told Autocar that he wants the next-generation Mini hatchback to be smaller.
“We are having proportion and design discussions at the moment,” he told the UK publication.
“Hopefully in the next generation, we can make it even more compact, back to where Mini comes from.
Körber also said that he hoped to launch the new-generation Mini in three to four years from now, meaning it shouldn’t hit the market later than 2023.