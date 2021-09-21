Next Renault Duster to retain affordable 4x4 formula - report
MIOVENI, ROMANIA - When the first-generation Dacia Duster (badged as a Renault in SA) hit the scene in 2010, it offered cash-strapped consumers an affordable way to get into an SUV.
The second-generation that’s currently on sale followed the same formula and despite pressures from European emissions rules, the third-generation is set to keep its affordable price tag and simplistic persona, Autocar reports.
Duster product boss Junien Ferry told the British publication that the new Duster had to follow the same formula as the current model.
“Its role in the company is to provide a very good price-to- feature ratio. It has to address these customers who are looking for a simple car which can go off-road,” Ferry told Autocar.
The product boss also said that the SUV’s off-road ability would be a priority for the new model.
It is likely that the new Dacia/Renault Duster will be built around the Renault-Nissan alliance’s CMF-B architecture, as per the third-generation Dacia Sandero that’s not set for South Africa. This, Autocar says, will open the door to the introduction of plug-in hybrid technology.
Due around 2024, the next Duster could take some of its design inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept, which itself will spawn a larger alternative to the Duster.
As for the South African Renault Duster, it’s also looking likely that a bakkie version is on the horizon. Earlier this year, Renault said it was hoping to introduce the Oroch in late 2022, subject to final confirmation. This, however, is likely to be a newer model based on the second-generation Duster as the third-gen won’t be ready by then.