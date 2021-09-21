Next Renault Duster to retain affordable 4x4 formula - report

MIOVENI, ROMANIA - When the first-generation Dacia Duster (badged as a Renault in SA) hit the scene in 2010, it offered cash-strapped consumers an affordable way to get into an SUV. The second-generation that’s currently on sale followed the same formula and despite pressures from European emissions rules, the third-generation is set to keep its affordable price tag and simplistic persona, Autocar reports.

Duster product boss Junien Ferry told the British publication that the new Duster had to follow the same formula as the current model. “Its role in the company is to provide a very good price-to- feature ratio. It has to address these customers who are looking for a simple car which can go off-road,” Ferry told Autocar. The product boss also said that the SUV’s off-road ability would be a priority for the new model.