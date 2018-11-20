Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa addressed media at the company's Global Headquarters near Tokyo on Monday. AP Photo / Shuji Kajiyama.

Tokyo - Nissan's board will meet on Thursday to fire chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was reportedly under arrest in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct, the company's chief executive officer said. "I will call a board meeting to make a proposal to remove him from the position of chairmanship and approve it," Hiroto Saikawa told a news conference Monday.

Saikawa said he had been informed that Ghosn and Nissan's Representative Director Greg Kelly had been arrested.

"These two gentleman are arrested this evening, that's what I understand," said Saikawa.

The Nissan CEO told journalists that Ghosn's arrest and dismissal would not affect the Japanese carmaker's relationship with Renault and Mitsubishi.

"The partnership among the three entities will not be affected by this event, rather we will closely work together with all the partners to contain any possible confusion," Saikawa told reporters.

On his way out: Renault-Nissan Group CEO Carlos Ghosn. File picture: Michel Euler / AP Photo.

Ghosn leads an alliance of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi.

Saikawa also said too much power had been concentrated in one executive.

In a statement earlier on Monday, Nissan said it had begun investigating Ghosn and Kelly after receiving a whistleblower report and had uncovered misconduct going back several years.

Agence France-Presse