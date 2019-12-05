YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - Nissan has confirmed that deliveries of its striking new GT-R50 by Italdesign are set to commence towards the end of 2020, and to mark the occasion the company also released a new set of pictures of the prototype - although car porn is probably a more appropriate description to use here. According to Nissan, the first customer model will be shown to the world for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Nissan will be making just 50 examples of this supercar, which was created in conjunction with Italdesign, and though demand has been relatively strong, Nissan says it still has a few reservations available, although at this stage there is no word on whether there will be a right-and-drive version or whether it will be available to South Africans for that matter.

“Our customers have relished the personalised experience provided by Italdesign, who have a long tradition in the exclusive field of ultra-rare, bespoke high-performance vehicles,” said Nissan sports car boss Bob Laishley.

“Their experience with the GT-R50 has been incredible and I can say first-hand that each car will certainly be a standalone masterpiece.”