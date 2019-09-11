It is not unusual for a number of carmakers to skip an international motor show these days, and this year’s Frankfurt show was no exception, with many companies deciding that it simply wasn’t an opportune moment to justify the huge investment required. However, instead of just remaining respectfully quiet on the matter, Nissan decided to have some fun with its absence, and set about creating its own ‘Francfort’ show stand, somewhere in the middle of nowhere, to show off its second-generation Juke. The new compact SUV was revealed at the beginning of September, and it certainly would have been the brand’s top showpiece had it actually invested in a Frankfurt presence.

But it turns out 'Francfort' was cheaper... Or did Nissan have bigger ambitions here?

“The New Nissan Juke took everyone by surprise by investing in Francfurt, a place in the middle of the French countryside, by creating the first car show dedicated to a single car,” Nissan said on its French Twitter page with tongue firmly in cheek.

Incidentally, as far as we can tell there is no such place as Francfurt in France.

As previously reported, Nissan’s new Juke is larger yet lighter than before, having moved onto Nissan’s CMF-B platform.

Interior designers have gone for a more upscale feel, with additional soft-touch materials on the dashboard, door trim and foot wells as well as optional Alcantara seat upholstery.

Powering the new Nissan is a 1-litre DIG-T three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which produces 86kW of power. It can be mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automated transmission.

At this stage Nissan has not confirmed whether the new Juke will be sold in South Africa.

