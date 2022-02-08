Nissan to stop developing internal combustion engines for global markets - report

Tokyo - Nissan plans to stop developing new internal combustion engines in all its major markets except the United States as the Japanese carmaker shifts its focus to electric cars, the Nikkei business daily reported this week. The carmaker will continue limited development of its petrol-powered engines for its US market, mainly for pick-up trucks, according to Nikkei, which did not cite any sources. The company will reportedly also continue to develop ICE engines that form part of hybrid drivetrains.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Japanese company has plans to build new battery recycling factories in the United States and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, Nikkei had reported in December. Carmakers worldwide, including General Motors and Ford, have been involved in a series of efforts to shift their line-ups to electric vehicles. Renault and Nissan announced late last month that they would work more closely together to make electric cars, as part of a $26 billion (R400bn) investment plan over the next five years. The two-decade old alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors, said it would increase the number of common platforms for electric vehicles to five from four.

They will build a combined EV line-up of 35 vehicles by 2030, the companies said, adding that by 2026 four fifths of their models would share common platforms, up from 60% now. This official rendering previews the next Nissan Micra. Nissan also said that it planned to replace its Micra compact hatchback in Europe with a new EV using one of the common platforms. Built in France, it would become Nissan’s new entry level vehicle. Nissan plans to launch 23 electrified vehicles by 2030, including 15 pure EVs. It has also said it wants to reduce lithium-ion battery costs by 65% within eight years and introduce potentially game-changing all solid-state batteries by March 2029.