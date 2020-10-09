No more back-up driver: fully driverless taxi rides become a reality in Arizona

NEW YORK - Waymo is allowing the general public to hitch a ride in its driverless autonomous vehicles in Phoenix, Arizona, expanding a service it had been quietly offering to a select group of riders for the past year.

The service launches to the general public on Thursday. The vehicles, which will have no back-up drivers behind the wheel to take over in sticky situations, will serve an area of 80km. There won't be anyone watching remotely who can take over in an emergency and drive the car.

Before the coronavirus struck, which reduced demand for rides, Waymo was providing 1000 to 2000 rides in autonomous vehicles per week. Most of the rides had a backup driver behind the wheel, but 5% to 10% of the rides were fully virtual, available only to a smaller group of riders who signed non-disclosure agreements. Waymo did not disclose how many fully autonomous vehicles will be available to the public in the Phoenix area.

“We are worried about our ability to meet demand with the capabilities of the vehicle we have right now,” CEO John Krafcik said in a conference call with reporters.

Waymo is hoping to eventually expand the service into California, but does not yet have concrete expansion plans to announce, Krafcik said.