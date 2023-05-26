Not enough resources for EVs to be the only cleaner car option, Toyota says

Tokyo - A lack of resources means fully electric vehicles cannot be the automotive industry's only answer to climate change, Toyota's top scientist said recently, warning that focusing on BEVs could lead some drivers to hold onto polluting vehicles. Some investors and environmental groups have long criticised Toyota for being slow to embrace electric vehicles, otherwise known as BEVs, saying it has lagged Tesla and others amid growing global demand.

The world's top carmaker by sales has countered that BEVs are just one option and that petorl-electric hybrids, such as its pioneering Prius, are a more realistic choice for some markets and drivers. Gill Pratt, chief executive of the Toyota Research Institute, told reporters that BEVs could make a positive difference in reducing climate change in countries such as Norway, which has a lot of renewable infrastructure. But in other parts of the world, where coal is still used to produce power, hybrids were better for CO2 emissions, he added.

"Battery materials and renewable charging infrastructure will eventually be plentiful," Pratt said in Hiroshima, a day before the start of a Group of Seven leaders summit in the Japanese city. "But it's going to take decades for battery material mines, renewable power generation, transmission lines and seasonal energy-storage facilities to scale up." Toyota, which seeks to sell 1.5 million battery-powered cars by 2026 and introduce 10 new fully electric models, has frequently argued that reaching carbon neutrality will mean the use of hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles.