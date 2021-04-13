Now you can have a Raptor-style grille on your Ranger as an official accessory

PRETORIA - Ford Ranger owners have been fitting Raptor-style ‘block letter’ grilles to their bakkies since the beginning of time, along with much other regalia, but now Ford is offering its own official version through its dealer network along with a handful of other accessories.

The new block-letter grille is now available on all XL, XLS and XLT derivatives at a price of R4312. It takes just 30 minutes to install at a Ford dealer and it’s something to seriously consider given that some of the non-official aftermarket grilles have been known to cause cooling issues.

Ford is also offering something called the ‘Faraday Pouch’, which is an anti-scan wallet that’s available for models equipped with keyless start functionality.

In some instances, criminals have been stealing vehicles with keyless start by using signal extenders that can be effective at distances of up to 100 metres. The Faraday Pouch aims to prevent this kind of criminal attack, and it costs just R260 at Ford dealers.

Furthermore, Ford has upgraded the roller shutter option that’s available on the Wildtrack models, by offering a powered functionality at no extra cost, although owners can still opt for the previous manual version.