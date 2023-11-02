South African new vehicle sales declined for the third month in a row in October as the rising cost of living continued to put a damper on demand. According to The Automotive Business Council (Naamsa), last month’s total of 45,445 vehicle sales was 2.0% down on the same month last year, while on the upside exports rose by 39.5% to 40,302 units.

Passenger vehicle sales took a 3.5% year-on-year hit in October, and light commercial sales were down 3.0%, while medium and heavy commercials gained 8.3% and 26.0% respectively. Dealer sales accounted for 80.2% of October’s total, followed by the rental industry (12.9%), government (4.1%) and corporates (2.8%). The top selling vehicle overall, as you would have guessed, was the Toyota Hilux, with a dominant volume of 3,110. Following it in the bakkie race were the Ford Ranger (1,853) and Isuzu D-Max (1,464).

On the passenger car front the Volkswagen Polo Vivo took the top spot with 2,280 of the budget hatchbacks finding homes. It was followed by the Toyota Corolla Cross (2,100), Toyota Starlet (1,363), Suzuki Swift (1,248) and Volkswagen Polo (1,235). 50 Best-selling vehicles in South Africa: October 2023 1. Toyota Hilux - 3,110 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 2,280 3. Toyota Corolla Cross - 2,100 4. Ford Ranger - 1,853 5. Toyota Hi-Ace - 1,496 6. Isuzu D-Max - 1,464 7. Toyota Starlet - 1,363 8. Suzuki Swift - 1,248 9. Volkswagen Polo - 1,235 10. Nissan NP200 - 961 11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 856 12. Toyota Vitz - 779 13. Nissan Magnite - 715 14. Hyundai Grand i10 - 680 15. Renault Kwid - 661 16. Volkswagen T-Cross - 641 17. Hyundai i20 - 635 18. Toyota Fortuner - 629 19. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 628 20. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 565 21. Kia Sonet - 548 22. Renault Kiger - 545 23. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 544 24. Suzuki S-Presso - 536 25. Haval Jolion - 534 26. Suzuki Ertiga - 498 27. Suzuki Baleno - 490 28. Toyota Corolla Quest - 483 29. Haval H6 - 472 30. Suzuki Fronx - 415 31. Suzuki Grand Vitara - 373 32. Nissan Navara - 354 33. Volkswagen Amarok - 352 34. Toyota Rumion - 343 35. Hyundai Venue - 309 36. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 301 37. Kia Picanto - 288 38. GWM P-Series - 281 39. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 279 40. Suzuki Celerio - 276 41. Renault Triber - 270 42. Hyundai Tucson - 265 43. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 250 44. Ford Everest - 250 45. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 248 46. Opel Corsa - 218 47. Toyota Quantum - 199 48. Volkswagen Tiguan - 197 49. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 196 50. Citroen C3 - 194 Among the vehicle brands, Toyota enjoyed its usual dominant lead with 12,106 sales (or 12,440 if you include Lexus and Hino) while the Volkswagen brand managed a volume of 6,092 (or 6,595 including Audi).

Best-selling vehicle brands in South Africa: October 2023 1. Toyota - 12,106 2. Volkswagen - 6,092 3. Suzuki Auto - 4,480 4. Hyundai - 2,622 5. Ford - 2,296 6. Nissan - 2,178 7. Renault - 1,606 8. Isuzu - 1,564 9. Kia - 1,417 10. Chery - 1,302 11. BMW/Mini - 1,179 12. Haval - 1,006 13. Mahindra - 827 14. Mercedes-Benz - 579 15. Audi - 510 16. GWM - 383 17. Opel - 356 18. Mazda - 254 19. Honda - 239 20. Mitsubishi - 221 According to Naamsa, the rising cost of living and high interest rates were taking their toll on demand for luxury goods, including cars, although year-to-date the vehicle market is still 2.1% ahead of 2022 and on track for returning to pre-pandemic levels this year. However, WesBank’s communications head Lebo Gaoaketse said the third monthly sales decline in a row was not necessarily a curse, given the aforementioned year-to-date growth.

“Looking at sales for the 12 months from November 2022 to October 2023 compared to the same period a year previously, shows a market performing 4.1% better,” Gaoaketse said. “This displays the sensitivity of the market to impacting forces and the need for industry to take a longer view of growth as the market recovers.” Thembinkosi Pantsi, Vice-Chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA), said that the current macroeconomic climate in the country was not conducive to consumers making significant purchasing decisions, and was also leading buyers to consider more affordable options.