October fuel price outlook: good news for petrol, great news for diesel

JOHANNESBURG - Following a stagnant September preceded by months of fuel price increases, there finally appears to be some good news for South African motorists, with mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund pointing to decreases for both petrol and diesel in October.

Currently, the Automobile Association is predicting a price cut of between 26 and 36 cents a litre for petrol and 88 cents for diesel. While that prediction is based by the current average for the month so far, if one looks at the most recent daily price data, it is certainly plausible that the price cuts could be closer to 50 cents a litre in the case of petrol and over a rand for diesel, although that’s assuming that current oil price and rand trends continue until the end of this month.

95 Octane Unleaded petrol currently retails at R14.48 at the coast and R15.16 inland, where the slightly cheaper 93 ULP retails at R14.89.

Petrol is still cheaper than it was at the beginning of the year when 95 Unleaded hit R15.52 at the coast, but it’s still almost R3 more expensive than it was in May this year after oil prices tumbled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AA explains that the local currency and international oil prices are both working in the favour of South African motorists.