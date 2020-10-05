Oh mein Gott! Watch as Golf GTI gets sideswiped by a Skoda at 240km/h on Autobahn

The German Autobahn, or parts of it at least, remains one of the very few places on this planet where you can drive without worrying about a speed limit.

What you do sometimes have to worry about on the Autobahn is slower drivers entering the fast lane, and that’s exactly what happened in the video below, which was posted on YouTube by Carpool of Eren.

Here we see the driver of a Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI accelerating to around 240km/h while filming the experience on his go-pro. It was all fun and games until a Skoda Fabia driver from the middle lane decided to drift into the fast lane without properly checking for high-speed traffic, as one should on the Autobahn.

As we see in the video, the GTI driver tries to swerve towards the centre median but there’s still not enough space to avoid a collision with the Skoda.

Given the speeds involved here, this could have been a truly horrific and fatal crash, but thankfully neither of the vehicles lost control after the brief sideswipe and both were able to coast over to the emergency lane.