Johannesburg - The Boikanyo Foundation has partnered with Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital to help deliver critical surgeries to children with congenital and acquired heart defects. So far over 30 open heart surgeries have been funded, greatly impacting the lives of children in need of surgeries as well as their families. However, more can be done. This Mandela Month the hospital calls on the public to follow the cause closely because it is estimated that one in every 100 children worldwide is born with a congenital heart condition.

The Boikanyo Bug, a 1970s VW Beetle, is set to travel across the continent as part the Boikanyo Foundation initiative to save the lives of some of these children in the SADC region.

Road trip to save lives

The Boikanyo Bug is set to travel over 14 500km from Cape Town to Romania to raise funds to cover 125 surgeries which would equate to about R5 million for the initiative.

It was unveiled at a ceremony held on the hospital's premises in Parktown, Johannesburg, recently.

The concept was born when one of the members of the Round Table Golden East 181 donated a 1972 VW Beetle to assist with fundraising for the foundation.

The Bug will commence its journey on International Mandela Day (July 18) to arrive in Romania at the Round Table International World Meeting in August. To donate towards the initiative, visit: www.theboikanyobug.co.za .