Opel Corsa facelift revealed: Visor face, Snapdragon cockpit, new hybrid

Russelsheim - The Opel Corsa has been given a midlife makeover, and that means a fresh new look for the German hatch, as well as a more digitised cabin and new hybrid powertrain tech. On the outside, it becomes one of the last Opels to adopt the firm’s ‘Visor face’ design, in which the headlights and grille are combined into a single unit inspired by the visor of a motorcycle helmet.

We also see improved ‘Intelli-Lux’ Matrix headlights, which now have 14 LED elements. At the back it receives new ‘Corsa’ lettering in the centre of the tailgate and the styling changes are rounded off by a new exterior colour called Grafik Grey. The cabin, although retaining its familiar design and layout, has been given something of a digital overhaul. Opel is offering a fully digital cabin as an option, complete with a new 10-inch (25.4cm) touchscreen infotainment centre. The new system integrates the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, and boasts enhanced graphics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, which you can exploit by saying “Hey Opel”.

There’s also a new navigation system offering plenty of connected services and, for the first time, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be connected wirelessly. A glut of driver assistance systems are on offer too, including a new high-resolution panoramic rear-view camera, as well as forward collision alert with auto braking and pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control. On the engine front, the 74kW and 100kW 1.2-litre turbopetrol engines are now offered with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which also pairs with a new dual-clutch automated transmission.

As before, Opel is offering a fully-electric option to customers, and here the existing 100kW EV model, which has a claimed range of 357km, is joined by a new 115kW variant with a 402km claimed WLTP range. The new Corsa Electric can be recharged from 20% to 80% in just 30 minutes, at a fast-charging facility, Opel says. The German carmaker is aiming to become fully-electric in Europe by 2028, which begs the question - is this the last combustion-engined Opel Corsa as we know it?