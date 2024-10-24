Opel Mokka gets fresh look, new cabin tech for 2025

Having transformed into a somewhat trendier compact SUV in 2020, the second-generation Opel Mokka has been given a midlife refresh. The exterior design alterations are on the subtle side, with designers having opted to mildly enhance the ‘Vizor’ frontal design which this model pioneered four years back.

But look closely and you will see a new Opel ‘Blitz’ logo along with revised LED headlights at the front and rear, and a front bumper featuring a slimmer upper air inlet and smoother lower air dam. The biggest changes occur inside, where you’ll find an upgraded infotainment system as well as a new steering wheel, flattened at the top and bottom and featuring the new Opel Blitz. The cabin has less physical buttons than before. Picture: Supplied What’s more, all fabrics are now made from materials with recycled content, Opel says, while the centre console between the front seats boasts a cleaner look, as some of the buttons that existed there previously have been integrated into the touchscreen. Why manufacturers keep doing this, we cannot fathom.

Speaking of which, the new dual-screen system now features a 10-inch digital driver information display as well as an equally sized colour infotainment screen as standard across the range. Both of these displays can be personalised in numerous ways, Opel says, and the system also comes with natural voice recognition, activated by “Hey Opel”. Additionally, the optional Connected Navigation system has learning potential thanks to integrated ChatGPT, and can independently suggest destinations and routes. The South African line-up and availability will be announced at a later date, but for what it’s worth the European model is now available with a mild hybrid version of the current 1.2-litre turbopetrol engine, whose 100kW output is now supplemented by a 21kW electric motor. The drivetrain also features a new electrified six-speed dual-clutch transmission, which further boosts efficiency.