Rüsselsheim - Opel has released a few new details about its next-generation Corsa, which is about to go into production and which should be revealed in full in the not too distant future. Not only will it be a completely new car, or at least completely different from its predecessor given that it will be based on the new Peugeot 208, but the Corsa will also be around 10 percent lighter than the current car.

According to Opel, the lightest version of the new Corsa will tip the scales at just 980kg, which is 108kg lighter than the equivalent model in today's range. This is despite the vehicle being similar in size to the current Corsa, with a length of 4.06 metres.

The use of various steel grades and new connection methods helped shave 40kg off the body-in-white, while lighter all-aluminium engines, optimised front and back seats and an aluminium bonnet save further weight.

It is expected that most petrol models will use Peugeot’s 1.2-litre Puretech three-cylinder motor in both normally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The Opel will also be available in diesel guise - the obvious candidate here being Peugeot’s 1.5-litre HDi unit - and there will be a fully-electric version, which Opel says is a real “people’s electric car” with competitive pricing.

In addition, customers can expect some high-end gadgets to become available on the options list, although for now Opel is only mentioning the glare-free IntelliLux matrix LED headlights that made their debut on the Astra.

IOL Motoring



