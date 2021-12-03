Over 100 collector cars to be auction in Joburg this weekend

Johannesburg - More than 100 collector cars, from a Capri V8 Perana to split-screen Kombis and even an Alfa Romeo GTV, will be going under the hammer in Johannesburg on Saturday, December 4. The Legends & Classics Auction has already attracted bidders from five continents, and lead auctioneer Joff van Reenen says that global interest in the sale has been unprecedented, with the e-tacalogue and other social media promos having attracted more than 2.5 million views.

“Our biggest response has been from South African collectors, but not far behind them is the interest expressed by Australian bidders, then England, New Zealand and other countries such as the United States, Dubai, India, Italy, Kenya, Namibia and Germany,” Van Reenen said. These are some of the highlights, according to organisers: 1971 Ford Capri Perana: The only V8 Capri ever sanctioned by Ford and with only around two- to three hundred ever made.

1971 Ford Fairmont GT: This is a CKD version of the Australian XY Falcon GT that was produced in Australia but assembled in South Africa. The ‘Super Rhino’, as it became known, was a tremendous performance car, rocketing from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds, and topping the speedo and around 210km/h, which at the time made it the fastest production car in the world. Since it was only produced for three years, it was and remains an extremely rare car. 1985 Alfa Romeo GTV 3.0: Designed for the South African Group 1 racing circuit with lowered suspension, a large front spoiler and a fibreglass bonnet with air inlet scoop and a bulge design to accommodate the six-pack Dellorto carburettors. Mercedes-Benz W186 Model 300 Adenauer: At the time of their production in the early 1950s, these cars were marketed in direct competition to Rolls Royce.

Numerous other collector classics will be on the block, from vintage rarities to muscle cars. They include a 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback, 1967 Pontiac Le Mans, 1965 Cadillac El Dorado, 1964 Chevrolet Impala, 1962 split-window VW Kombi, 1925 Studebaker Convertible and a 1972 Dodge Valiant Charger. Bidders who are interested in participating in the auction can register here. “All bidders must register prior to the auction. A registration fee of R25 000 is applicable, which will be refunded to any unsuccessful bidders on the day,” Van Reenen said