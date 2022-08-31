Pedestrian detection systems struggling to see in the dark, study shows

Detroit - Many of the automatic braking systems that car companies are using to prevent vehicles from hitting pedestrians do not work well in the dark, according to test results released this week by the US non-profit group Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The group, backed by the insurance industry, said 12 of the 23 sedans, midsize SUVs and small trucks it evaluated earned a "basic" rating or no credit at all, because they failed to detect or slow adequately for a dummy pedestrian during night time tests. About three-quarters of pedestrian deaths happen at night, the IIHS said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Starting with the 2023 model year, the IIHS will require vehicles to earn a "superior" or "advanced" rating on the new night time pedestrian detection test to receive a "Top Safety Pick +" rating from the organisation. Carmakers strive for top ratings from the IIHS, as they do from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The IIHS is focusing on pedestrian detection technology as fatalities involving people on foot being struck by vehicles are rising sharply on US highways. Pedestrian fatalities rose in 2021 to 7 342 deaths, up 13% from the year before and up 80% from the low point in 2009, according to federal data. There is not yet a government test or performance standard for pedestrian-detecting automatic braking systems. And there is no federal requirement for night time testing of such systems, said IIHS President David Harkey.

The IIHS found wide variation in systems performance both between competing automakers and between different models sold by the same carmaker. Volkswagen said in a statement that the vehicles IIHS tested only use radar. "We are confident that the next versions of the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport and Tiguan should perform better because they fuse camera and radar sensors and will hopefully achieve an Advanced rating.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Toyota said its Tacoma (a Hilux-sized bakkie), which received a “no credit” rating in the IIHS test, is not equipped with a system that can detect pedestrians at night. The Toyota Highlander and Camry received “superior” ratings, and have more advanced pedestrian detection technology. Toyota did not comment on the IIHS testing method. Ford and General Motors did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Eight of 12 vehicles that earned low, "basic" or "no credit" scores in the night time test had systems that earned "superior" or "advanced" ratings in daytime testing, the IIHS said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The IIHS is using its tests to push carmakers to improve the performance of automatic braking systems, but Harkey said the rise in pedestrian deaths is driven by multiple factors, including vehicle speed, pedestrian behavior and the growing share of larger, heavier, taller trucks and SUVs. Related Video: Reuters